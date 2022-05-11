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$40 Billion To Ukraine is Money Laundering for Globalists and Evil People
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5648 views • May 11, 2022
Ukraine has been the money laundering capital of the world for a long time. The war is not stopping that, it is accelerating it to new heights.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) War Room Pandemic - Steve Bannon and Jake Bequette to discuss Ukraine Funding
https://americasvoice.news/video/8APieYjVpVkNW0c/
2) Ben Swann - Is $33 Billion in U.S. Funding to Ukraine Going To Nazi's?
https://sovren.media/video/is-33-billion-in-u-s-funding-to-ukraine-going-to-nazi-s-1115.html
3) Zelensky Admits Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Has Integrated With Ukraine’s Military and We’re Supposed to Be Okay With That
https://noqreport.com/2022/04/02/zelensky-admits-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-has-integrated-with-ukraines-military-and-were-supposed-to-be-okay-with-that/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) War Room Pandemic - Steve Bannon and Jake Bequette to discuss Ukraine Funding
https://americasvoice.news/video/8APieYjVpVkNW0c/
2) Ben Swann - Is $33 Billion in U.S. Funding to Ukraine Going To Nazi's?
https://sovren.media/video/is-33-billion-in-u-s-funding-to-ukraine-going-to-nazi-s-1115.html
3) Zelensky Admits Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Has Integrated With Ukraine’s Military and We’re Supposed to Be Okay With That
https://noqreport.com/2022/04/02/zelensky-admits-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-has-integrated-with-ukraines-military-and-were-supposed-to-be-okay-with-that/
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