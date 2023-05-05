Create New Account
25 March 2023 – EWHAL Monthly Online Sabbath Gathering with Shane & Jesse Knock
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published Yesterday |

Welcome to Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts Shabbath Community with Shane & Jessica Knock

Connecting with others in a Biblically based community.

Our UK & International Online Gathering. Last Saturday of each month @ 3.30pm to 5.30pm UK/GMT, 10.30am EST. Re-occurring Zoom Details.

Join Zoom Meeting / Active Link: Meeting ID: 841 1290 4860 Passcode: 636654
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84112904860?pwd=MkIxRGtqeUU4dk1GdzF3MHBUbUs5Zz09

