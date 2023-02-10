Multi Level Psyop: Tavistock, George Floyd & the Ongoing Operation w/ Maryam Henein (1of2)



Sarah Westall

Journalist Maryam Henein rejoins the program to discuss her new documentary "The Real Time Line" that dives into the truth behind George Floyd that you never heard anywhere in the media. She discusses never before video footage and facts about the event. Learning the truth about this event is a key in unraveling how they conducting the entire psyop to take over the United States. You can see the movie at https://MyMoviesPlus.com/the-real-timeline

You can learn more and support Maryam's work on her website at https://maryamhenein.com/

