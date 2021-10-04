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PIZZAMAN - THE DELIVERERS OFFICIAL TRAILER
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30 views • October 04, 2021
You've met Pizzaman. You've met Coworker. Now, get ready to meet their archenemy, Lasagnalord. In Episode 2, "The Deliverers", the trio goes retro as they try out the Pizzavision Pro; the newest VR gaming console on the block. Who's the best gamer in town?
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasala...
Pizzaman is now an Official Selection for
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Awards and Showing Oct 7 & 9, 2021
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasala...
Pizzaman is now an Official Selection for
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Awards and Showing Oct 7 & 9, 2021
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