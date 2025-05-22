BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can a Young Man Stay Clean in a Dirty World? | Psalm 119:9 & the Leper’s Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
8 views • 19 hours ago

Are you struggling to live pure when temptation is everywhere? In this new episode of The Path to Purity devotional journey, Pastor Roderick Webster digs deeper into the Bible’s timeless question—“How can a young man cleanse his way?” (Psalm 119:9)—and shows how Jesus answered a desperate leper who cried out, “If You are willing, You can make me clean” (Mark 1:40-41).

    Key verse: “By taking heed according to Your Word.”
    —Psalm 119:9b

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:30 The Question of Cleansing
02:08 The Leper's Faith
03:31 The Importance of Purity
05:06 The Answer to Cleansing
06:36 Self-Examination and Reflection
07:35 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

youth ministryspiritual growthdaily devotionovercoming temptationroderick websterchristian encouragementpsalm 119 9how can a young man cleanse his wayyoung men puritystay pureleper cleansed mark 1devotional journeypath to purity seriesbiblical puritycleanse my way
Chapters

