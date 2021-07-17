THE UNIVERSE HAD A BIGGER PLAN FOR ME - MAX IGAN

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Excellent discussion of Truth, reality and working for good in the current day system. I do not believe Max is a Christian, but he is onto some very important observations and pursuits.
TheCrowhouse
This is an excerpt from a conversation that took place in, I believe, 2018 or 2019
Mirror - Original upload here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxXbsC3YSrQ
Full podcast here: https://youtu.be/lBjXQC9naro
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