The Ukrainian scenario of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupation





▪️Zaporizhzhya NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Before the start of the special operation, Zaporizhzhia NPP generated one fifth of all electricity in Ukraine. At the moment, the plant is disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid, and the reactors are shut down due to constant shelling.





▪️At the moment, through the mediation of the IAEA, Russia and Ukraine are negotiating about demilitarization of the plant area. The Ukrainian side demands the withdrawal of all Russian units from the site.





▪️The Russian negotiators are sure that the Ukrainians will not keep their promises, so they started constructing a protective cover for the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel on the territory of NPP. This is what the AFU is shelling, trying to cause a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia and then to blame Russia of it.





▪️At the same time, Ukrainian units are practicing a force scenario to seize the plant. The water in Kakhovka Reservoir started being discharged in order to damage Russian mine barriers near the bank of the river.





▪️At the same time, Ukrainian Naval Infantry special reconnaissance units conduct daily training on landing troops on the unequipped bank in Vilnoandriivka.





▪️According to the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration, Ukrainian units may attempt to occupy the station on October 14. An amphibious landing may take place both from Nikopol and Zolota Balka directions.





▪️There is also a possibility of another scenario: a fake agreement might be concluded through the IAEA to demilitarize the station, after which the agreements will be disrupted by Ukraine.





▪️For the Ukrainian side, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is a significant symbol that must be returned to Kiev's control.