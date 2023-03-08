The Russian Aerospace Forces are destroying the positions and base of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, supporting the offensive on the front near Avdeevka
Our aircraft attacked the discovered points of temporary deployment and the positions of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdeevka direction. The enemy suffered losses of up to 80 personnel.
