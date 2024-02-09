Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rebuke in Jesus name !
channel image
Alan S
39 Subscribers
36 views
Published a day ago

Taken from Channel 4's show on ghosts on the London underground. A man's encounter with a ghost which is a demonic entity masquerading as human. Encounter anything like this you it rebuke in Jesus name. Rebuke first, ask questions later. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

Keywords
ghostentitylondon underground

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket