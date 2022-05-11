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Biden Admin Escalates War With Russia as Democrat Abortion Campaign Heats Up – FULL SHOW 5/10/22
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150 views • May 11, 2022
Today’s EXPLOSIVE broadcast breaks down how the country’s leadership is coordinating failures abroad while everyday Americans endure a collapsing economy and a third world invasion from the Southern Border! Stay informed in these volatile times! Hear exclusive intel NOW and share THIS LINK to bring the light of truth to the masses!
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