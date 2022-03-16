EP 2860-6PM BREAKING: BEGINNING OF END TO THE PETRO DOLLAR SAUDI's AGREE TO ACCEPT CHINA's PETRO-YUAN  

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One of the core staples of the past 40 years, and an anchor propping up the dollar’s reserve status, was a global financial system based on the petrodollar – this was a world in which oil producers would sell their product to the US (and the rest of the world) for dollars, which they would then recycle the proceeds in dollar-denominated assets and while investing in dollar-denominated markets, explicitly prop up the USD as the world reserve currency, and in the process backstop the standing of the US as the world’s undisputed financial superpower.
Special Guest: Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot, author Green Fraud
https://www.climatedepot.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Green-Fraud-Deal-Worse-Think/dp/1684510856
Twitter: @climatedepot
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