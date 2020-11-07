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CORNHOLIO TESTING CENTER ROTHERHAM -- EMPTY !!!!!!! -- England.
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71 views • November 07, 2020
Evening all just a quick one from me please see the link for johns channel and the empty testing center capture brilliant upload chat soon like sub share speak soon .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrADt... LINK TO JOHNS CHANNEL
#UKLOCKDOWN#COVIDTESTINGCENTERS#LOCKDOWN2
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrADt... LINK TO JOHNS CHANNEL
#UKLOCKDOWN#COVIDTESTINGCENTERS#LOCKDOWN2
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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