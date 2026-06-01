Comrade Madman Comes For The Landlords

New York’s communist mayor is ready to seize the means of production.

It is tempting to say Mamdani is just a moron.

Maybe if he cracked an economics textbook, he would figure it out.

Handing over these seizures to NGO’s gives the game away.

Like every blue city social crisis, it is the excuse to rain trillions on the NGO’s and non-profits that run these cities into the ground.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (1 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/ByLkoaqPls8