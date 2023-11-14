378) Psinergy Response To JOBS, WBAN, VLC, OPTOGENETICS, SMART TECH

Credits to nonvaxer420 channel, Nov13, 2023.Psinergy Responce To JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! - Dante’s WBAN ~ leaving the four circles of hell is hard … : https://rumble.com/v3viuoy-november-13-2023.html





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua