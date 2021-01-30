They Opened a Portal Into Another World

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This is the story of the Ancient Anasazi People and how it's much stranger than most people realize.
"UPDATE: I was going to turn some of this footage and the interview with Tom Horn into a full-length documentary. However, it's been impossible to secure in person interviews, so I am just going to give up on the film for now. This video is an extremely short, and bare-bones version of the documentary i was planning on making. I figured i might as well update the original Chaco Canyon video i made a few years ago and call it good." - End Times Productions
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGApwrA0ZmM
End Times Productions
Thanks to Carlos J for the Link.