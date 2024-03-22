⚡️Five armed and equipped terrorists are firing automatic fire at visitors in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

⚡️Four armed and equipped terrorists are firing automatic fire at visitors in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.adding..

TASS correspondent: A third of the Crocus City Hall building is on fire. The roof of the building is almost completely engulfed in fire, and partial collapse occurs. A plume of black smoke rises and the smell of burning can be felt in neighboring areas. People remain inside the building, some of them can be seen in the windows. Almost all emergency services have arrived at the scene, including several dozen ambulances that are receiving victims. The evacuation continues.

More then 40 people reported killed and 100 are wounded.

This is the worst terrorist attack in Russia in last 20 years.