Day 3, Nothing But Love Meditation

I choose to dedicate and commit to this daily meditation to practice bringing my energy into a focused and intentional state of Love. I feel it is vital in these times to balance ourselves and tune in to our source reality, into our innate power and into what ultimately nourishes our selves and our Mother Planet Home.

As a lead in to, and in support of the Sacred Ceremony and our Brothers and Sisters participating at Uluru on the 21st December, I feel it is my responsibility to contribute the purest energy I can offer to build the wave of energy that will ignite change.

You are invited to join me, immerse with me, hold vision and create our future with pure intention.



Nothing But Love

Join me live each morning at 9 am Brisbane Australia time (GMT+ 10) go to:

Zoom Meeting ID: 878 9115 0157

Entry Code: Life2Love



If you are interested in my work please visit:

www.janesleight-leach.com.au

www.life2project.com.au