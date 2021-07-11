© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ARREST WARRANT FOR GEORGE SOROS WILL BE EXECUTED ... Hmm?
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • July 11, 2021
I am not sure about this, but for the purposes of sharing, here it is! Personally, I have witnessed so much BS regarding this one George Soros character, in 2020 I saw reports of his execution at Gitmo by Q Anons and miraculously he reappeared and on various sites they purport that he will now be arrested. How so if he is executed? He must be a cat with 9 lives 3 executions so far must mean he has only 6 left! That is not to say I don't want him held accountable, most assuredly do! He is one of the major players of those against humanity!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.