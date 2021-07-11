THE ARREST WARRANT FOR GEORGE SOROS WILL BE EXECUTED ... Hmm?

I am not sure about this, but for the purposes of sharing, here it is! Personally, I have witnessed so much BS regarding this one George Soros character, in 2020 I saw reports of his execution at Gitmo by Q Anons and miraculously he reappeared and on various sites they purport that he will now be arrested. How so if he is executed? He must be a cat with 9 lives 3 executions so far must mean he has only 6 left! That is not to say I don't want him held accountable, most assuredly do! He is one of the major players of those against humanity!

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