Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The host Mr. Gruber, said that many viewers of his program were very happy that Nicole became a regular guest to participate in the live broadcast of the program
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2hzen8021c

0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

主持人Gruber先生说很多他的节目观众很高兴Nicole成为定期嘉宾参加节目播出，他非常荣幸能请到Nicole，因为Nicole所说的事情都是事实，都是公开可以找到的信息，他的节目非常愿意报道Nicole所揭露的真相。

The host Mr. Gruber, said that many viewers of his program were very happy that Nicole became a regular guest to participate in the live broadcast of the program. He was very honored to invite Nicole too, because what Nicole said was all facts and information that could be found publicly. His program is more than willing to report the truth as Nicole reveals it.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@realamvoice @stevegruber

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket