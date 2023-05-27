https://gettr.com/post/p2hzen8021c

0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

主持人Gruber先生说很多他的节目观众很高兴Nicole成为定期嘉宾参加节目播出，他非常荣幸能请到Nicole，因为Nicole所说的事情都是事实，都是公开可以找到的信息，他的节目非常愿意报道Nicole所揭露的真相。

The host Mr. Gruber, said that many viewers of his program were very happy that Nicole became a regular guest to participate in the live broadcast of the program. He was very honored to invite Nicole too, because what Nicole said was all facts and information that could be found publicly. His program is more than willing to report the truth as Nicole reveals it.

