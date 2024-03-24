Vaccines kill more people than the diseases they are supposed to prevent, Eleanor McBean (1957)

PREFACE from "The Poison Needle" (1957)

For the past 2000 years physicians have been looking in the wrong direction for the cure of disease. Their worse than useless practice of killing germs with poison drugs has never—and can never—solve the problem of disease.

During the Dark Ages, before the introduction of improved nutrition and sanitation, the world was intermit- tently visited with epidemics of smallpox. The cause was stubbornly ignored and the seeds for more disease were sown when vaccination was brought into popular use. This infusion of poison injected into the blood stream of the masses only served to intensify the disease in some cases, suppress the symptoms in others and create new and more serious diseases in still others. So, with the passing of years we have seen this misbegotten child of ignorance grow into a Frankenstein monster of immense proportions that moves relentlessly forward, grinding under foot the multitudes that throng its path.

Through the lethal power of this poisoned needle, the simple zymotic (contagious) diseases of the past have been devolved into the horrors of the present—our terrifying and expanding crop of “killer diseases”. Many of these strange “mystery diseases” that baffle the entire medical world, are the sordid products of vaccine poisons that disturb the chemical balance of the body and interfere with normal functioning.

All these medically-made atrocities are far worse than smallpox or any of the other eruptive diseases that nature provides as a means of expelling the accumulated poison waste from the abused body. This interference with the balanced economy of nature has multiplied the problems beyond the power of science to control.

Our worst epidemics now are epidemics of vaccination in which more people are killed every year by “vaccinal diseases” than by the diseases that the vaccinations were supposed to combat.

Complete freedom from disease can scarcely be found except in remote islands or isolated communities that have not been invaded by medical mischief and commercialized products. Is our proud civilization to be degraded, cor- rupted, and destroyed by its own inventions designed for selfish profit and exploitation of the race?

Vaccination, instead of being the promised blessing to the world, has proved to be a curse of such sweeping devas- tation that it has caused more death and disease than war, pestilence, and plague combined. There is no scourge (with the possible exception of atomic radiation) that is more destructive to our nation’s health than this monument of human deception—this slayer of the innocent—this crippler of body and brain—The Poisoned Needle.

—Eleanor McBean (1957)

The article from March 20, 2024 by paralegal, Katherine Watt, who mentions the book "The Poison Needle" (1957), is posted here:

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/vaccines-have-always-been-heterogeneous

The book "The Poison Needle" (1957) was on the WayBack Machine (Archives) as of March 22, 2024, but I cannot find the link now.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

