The Ten Commandments - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.80 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 23, 2023





The 10 Commandments are recognized as a moral foundation by Judaism, Christianity, and even Islam, because they are based on the natural law. And they are just as relevant today as they were when they were written by the hand of God. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC for this discussion of the Ten Commandments and how to use them to perform a thorough examen of conscience before the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Featuring an inspiring story of St. Michael Indian School where God’s teaching is passed on to children of the Navajo nation.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 80: The Ten Commandments





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNY6pgEIlhQ



