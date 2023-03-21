https://gettr.com/post/p2c3cbba7c7

3/20/2023 Grant Stinchfield, host of Real America's Voice: Who is investigating Miles Guo? Is it a joint effort between the CCP and the FBI? Mr. Guo was arrested right after the New Federal State of China requested an investigation by Congress into the CCP's infiltration of the US. This gives me chills!

3/20/2023 真实美国之声主持人格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：到底是谁在调查郭文贵先生？是中共和联邦调查局联手的吗？新中国联邦要求国会对中共渗透美国进行调查后，郭先生即被捕，太让人不寒而栗了！

