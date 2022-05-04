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"Guys, don't be afraid to Surrender. No one will beat you or kill you, as we were told. We are treated like people here." - 050422
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130 views • May 04, 2022
"...I address the Ukrainians: Guys, don't be afraid to surrender. No one will beat you or kill you, as we were told. We are treated like people here..."
▫️One of the AFU fighters who laid down arms described looting by Ukrainian servicemen entrenched in the area of the cottage areas.
💬 "...Your guys took me out of there. They brought me here, let me sit, gave me this jacket so that I would not completely freeze from the wind, I was in a wet sweater..."
▫️One of the AFU fighters who laid down arms described looting by Ukrainian servicemen entrenched in the area of the cottage areas.
💬 "...Your guys took me out of there. They brought me here, let me sit, gave me this jacket so that I would not completely freeze from the wind, I was in a wet sweater..."
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