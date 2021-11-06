© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 173 - The Truth About October 2021 - Let's Go Brandon
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • November 06, 2021
The primary theme of October 2021 was LET'S GO BRANDON which is a reaction to the national Democrats' and Biden's continued push to destroy the country.
Economically - They continued to push inflationary economic policies and encourage the ongoing supply chain disruption. Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen are despicable and willfully negligent.
Covid - It's one lie after another - Gain of function, the spread of the virus, the boosters, children's vaccine, vaccine related deaths and adverse effects, therapeutic treatments, and natural immunity. To name a few.
Constitutionally - They ignore and spit on the Constitution as a matter of course but their legislative proposal to grant the IRS access to our bank accounts and the vaccine mandates top the list for October.
Politically - The dual justice system was alive and well. Open borders (i.e. the Democrats' voter drive) continued as did the projection of weakness to geopolitical foes.
Culturally - They continued their destructive divide-and-conquer electoral strategy with one set of rules for illegal immigrants and one for legal citizens.
Economically - They continued to push inflationary economic policies and encourage the ongoing supply chain disruption. Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen are despicable and willfully negligent.
Covid - It's one lie after another - Gain of function, the spread of the virus, the boosters, children's vaccine, vaccine related deaths and adverse effects, therapeutic treatments, and natural immunity. To name a few.
Constitutionally - They ignore and spit on the Constitution as a matter of course but their legislative proposal to grant the IRS access to our bank accounts and the vaccine mandates top the list for October.
Politically - The dual justice system was alive and well. Open borders (i.e. the Democrats' voter drive) continued as did the projection of weakness to geopolitical foes.
Culturally - They continued their destructive divide-and-conquer electoral strategy with one set of rules for illegal immigrants and one for legal citizens.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.