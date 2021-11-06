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Episode 173 - The Truth About October 2021 - Let's Go Brandon
Truth Quest Podcast
Truth Quest Podcast
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61 views • November 06, 2021
The primary theme of October 2021 was LET'S GO BRANDON which is a reaction to the national Democrats' and Biden's continued push to destroy the country.

Economically - They continued to push inflationary economic policies and encourage the ongoing supply chain disruption. Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen are despicable and willfully negligent.

Covid - It's one lie after another - Gain of function, the spread of the virus, the boosters, children's vaccine, vaccine related deaths and adverse effects, therapeutic treatments, and natural immunity. To name a few.

Constitutionally - They ignore and spit on the Constitution as a matter of course but their legislative proposal to grant the IRS access to our bank accounts and the vaccine mandates top the list for October.

Politically - The dual justice system was alive and well. Open borders (i.e. the Democrats' voter drive) continued as did the projection of weakness to geopolitical foes.

Culturally - They continued their destructive divide-and-conquer electoral strategy with one set of rules for illegal immigrants and one for legal citizens.
Keywords
big pharmaantifadan bonginonihjoe roganinflationvaersfaucidomestic terroristtotalitarianmerrick garlandvaccine mandatesupply chaincovidgain of functionremdesivirsanjay guptanatural immunityhydroxychloriquinedelta variantlets go brandon
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