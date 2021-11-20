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T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Adam Dommeyer from Turning Point USA 11-11-21
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20 views • November 20, 2021
On November 11, 2021 Adam Dommeyer of Charlie Kirk's "Turning Point Faith" presents his "Freed by the First" message about the First Amendment and religious liberty, First Amendment in light of federal vax mandates, First Amendment in light of freedom of speech, and the purpose of Romans 13 for modern-day Americans in light of submitting to governing authorities.
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