What happened to our YELLOW Sun?

Great question

Is this the result of “Geo Engineering” or other tampering by Man?

Is this a sign of the times….or something else entirely?

We know the last people to EVER turn to when this sort of question arises is NASA

They can’t even pull off realistic looking CGI much less explain the reality of this realm. Once again, it’s up to you and I to identify and solve these mysteries.





Mirrored from Piratepete





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



