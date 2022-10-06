Why Google Translate Cease Operating in China？

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tel5b19
10/05/2022 Recently, Google Translate stopped functioning in China without warning. Chuck Flint said this is another example of the CCP tightening its grip ahead of the 20th National Congress