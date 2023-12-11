Create New Account
Freeze proof chicken waterer with no electric heater and no bill!!!
Enjoying Northwoods


Nov 26, 2023


We biuld a geothermal chicken waterer out of scraps we have. No electric heaters this year or the bill. woohoo! #chickens #farming #homestead #offgrid #nature #diy #fun #outdoors #selfreliance #adventure #explore #animals #farmanimals #fire #cooking #countrylife #family #free #fresh #natural #hobbyfarm #egg #hunting #winter #country


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1eLp7veKcU

homesteadchickensgeothermalfreeze proofno electricenjoying northwoodschicken waterer

