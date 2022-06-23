What is Forgiveness, Why We Don’t Want to Forgive and How to Forgive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
1h14m28s - 1h24m10s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED TO ME THAT WAS UNJUST WAS UNJUST.”
"JUSTICE IS NOT LOVE."
“WHAT WE DON’T HEAL WITHIN OURSELVES WITHIN OUR SOUL, WE CONTINUE TO CREATE AROUND US.”