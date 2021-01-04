© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My take on the modern mainstream Welsh Independence movement
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • January 04, 2021
In this video, I provide my take on the mainstream Welsh Independence movement which has been on the rise the past few years and why I feel that it will go down the same route as the mainstream pro-Indy community in my native Scotland has went. People of Wales, you will not want to miss out on this!
Minds - JonTheBinManR94
GAB - JonathanR2094
Parler - @JonathanR1994
Bitchute, JoshWhoTV, DTube, Rumble and Steemit - JonathanR1994
Steemit article - https://steemit.com/constitution/@jonathanr1994/why-i-probably-would-not-sign-the-latest-declaration-of-independence-10-10-2019
YesCymru - https://www.yes.cymru/
Independence In Your Pocket - https://www.yes.cymru/independence
Minds - JonTheBinManR94
GAB - JonathanR2094
Parler - @JonathanR1994
Bitchute, JoshWhoTV, DTube, Rumble and Steemit - JonathanR1994
Steemit article - https://steemit.com/constitution/@jonathanr1994/why-i-probably-would-not-sign-the-latest-declaration-of-independence-10-10-2019
YesCymru - https://www.yes.cymru/
Independence In Your Pocket - https://www.yes.cymru/independence
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.