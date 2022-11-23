SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 21NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Father Berated at His Own Funeral by Bile-Filled, Race-Obsessed Daughter

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





A man who passed away from cancer has been berated at his own funeral by his daughter because he was a “cis-gender, white, male Trump supporter”, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.





“She said she wouldn’t miss him but she’d gladly take his money and make the world a better place, yeah, good luck with that," Ms Panahi said.





"We’re really allowing the most putrid, ugly souls to believe they’re morally superior, we’ve allowed them to think that because they identify as victims and push some twisted notion of race and gender theory, that they are progressive.





“When they really are nothing but bile-filled, race-obsessed miscreants.”