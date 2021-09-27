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011 Double Blind, What Is The Agenda For The World? -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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62 views • September 27, 2021
Episode 11. With the overwhelming number of videos and information currently about the Coronavirus, Mark of the Beast and the alleged dark agendas of Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the deep state, what does the future hold? When looking at all the events around the world, we can clearly see where the world is heading and what the agenda is.

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LINKS TO YOUTUBE VIDEOS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Sunday Is Coming – Part 1
https://youtu.be/ctzuJK8E_r8

Sunday Is Coming – Part 2
https://youtu.be/W0vFkgAVSwc

I Hear The Rumbling – Part 16 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/OogGHCk9FDA

Total Transformation Series – Playlist to all 18 Lectures on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

The Herodian Mind(Part 1) – Episode 7 of Clash of Minds Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/1AO0idw7ALU

The Herodian Mind(Part 2) – Episode 8 Clash of Mind Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/BuQlhLbwnHE

Clash of Minds Series – Playlist of all 9 Lectures on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Trump Card – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/F_g2LGUqgu4

The Third Temple – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU

LECTURES IN AFRIKAANS:

Ek Hoor Die Gedreun – Deel 16 van Totale Transformasie Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/npMVVHHwGak

Totale Transformasie Reeks – Playlist na al 18 Lesings op YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Die Trump Kaart – Lesing deur Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/WCCU8oG9XcU

Die Derde Tempel – Lesing deur Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/T3MJDJCgKG4

LINKS TO ARTICLES:

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/18/us...

https://zenit.org/articles/pope-franc...

https://wam.ae/en/details/1395302840382

https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/eu...

https://thecatholicsun.com/st-corona-...

https://www.ncregister.com/daily-news...

https://www.statista.com/topics/5173/...

https://www.dlapiper.com/en/us/insigh...

https://www.total-slovenia-news.com/b...

https://www.croatiaweek.com/shops-in-...

https://cnnphilippines.com/regional/2...

https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus...

https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/04/03/co...

https://www.ekathimerini.com/250984/a...

https://www.breakingbelizenews.com/20...

http://www.tiranatimes.com/?p=145065

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...

https://www.nowgrenada.com/2020/04/sa...

LAST DAY EVENTS – Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/39/...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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