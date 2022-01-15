TOM COWAN: KOCH, 'VIROLOGY', MALONE, OMI-CON, PAPER REVIEW

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B
Via Urfa Mann https://www.bitchute.com/video/MoBUKaOaf7Xp/
drTCowan: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gv8LET9gJ7Fw/
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Michael Tellinger's website: https://michaeltellinger.com
(Imho, Malone is a paid plant)
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The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/
JOSEPH PIZZORNO: TOXINS - THE CAUSE OF (CHRONIC) DISEASE | POISON |
https://bitchute.com/video/BpxnIZ9vJWFo/
A GUIDE TO UNDERSTANDING HERBAL MEDICINES AND SURVIVING THE COMING PHARMACEUTICAL MONOPOLY - DR. MICHAEL D. FARLEY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2374377/bf11af
WORK WITH YOUR DOCTOR TO DIAGNOSE AND CURE 27 AILMENTS WITH NATURAL AND SAFE METHODS - DR. MICHAEL FARLEY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2374379/449317
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DR. COWAN DISCUSSES INVESTIGATIVE PIECE: COVID19 – EVIDENCE OF GLOBAL FRAUD
https://bitchute.com/video/4gg1BhPAaFmt/
Dr. Lanka: the SEVEN REBUTTALS of the virus claim | (Nothing spreads BUT fear)
https://bitchute.com/video/o63mObldrV2L/
Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/
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GREG JAY ON " THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE
https://bitchute.com/video/6A2DSW1LeWo4/
https://bitchute.com/video/54dU31aqiKkh/
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Dr. Kaufman: Convid injections, nanotech, 'shedding & spreading', 'mRNA 'gene theory', Cell theory
https://bitchute.com/video/4sjHD8MfPWry/
Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka: The Death of Germ Theory (and the truth about Duesberg)
https://bitchute.com/video/4ef7z5pkWaIT/
Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/
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Stefan Lanka & Tom Cowan Talk About 'Virology'
https://bitchute.com/video/5k1CjiGckQLB/
STEFAN LANKA - MISINTERPRETATION VIRUS
https://bitchute.com/video/SEA2QAz6UfWe/
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Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
𝗗𝗨𝗧𝗖𝗛 - MISVATTING ROND VIRUSSEN:
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-misvatting-rond-virussen-deel-1.pdf
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-misvatting-rond-virussen-deel-2.pdf
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𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 (𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝘀-𝗖𝗼𝗩-𝟮) (𝗗𝗥. 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗙𝗔𝗡 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔)
https://bitchute.com/video/9pbsKaSjlfy2/
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NANCY TURNER BANKS DEBUNKS THE CONTAGIOUS VIRUS MYTH:
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/knNPsk0JEr6f/
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"THE GERM IS NOTHING - THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING" (ANTOINE BECHAMP)
https://bitchute.com/video/alvH9fZmJh0T/
THE VIRAL INFECTION MYTH thoroughly explained (by TruePathFinder)
https://bitchute.com/video/CSjZiaMxcvyI/
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𝗗𝗥. 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗙𝗔𝗡 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔: "𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗨𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗧, 𝗡𝗢 𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗬"
https://bitchute.com/video/FOB8Ck1kInNa/
STEFAN LANKA | THE VIRUS MYTH: 'GERM THEORY' = SCIENTIFIC FRAUD BY KOCH / PASTEUR.
https://bitchute.com/video/aOKX9wR1PMxA/
LOUIS PASTEUR WAS A FRAUD, GERM THEORY IS FALSE
https://bitchute.com/video/WUY46Y43Przw/
Dr. Lanka Measles Court Case:
https://bitchute.com/video/5GINdlpUSW8E/
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