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Orthodox priest heckles Pope Francis during Greece visit to highlight migrant crisis
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95 views • December 05, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzDSoaX3X7U | AXIOS! to the Orthodox Greec priest. | The actual pope (as every Pope from 1054 onward) serves satan and is struggling to form the future religion of the anti-Christ. This is the pope that will bring and deliver the fake jew messiah anti-Christ from the tribe of Dan to the world's light.
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