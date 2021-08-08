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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 15) Our position that California was never Vacated - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Do we need to file a claim since California was claimed to be vacated? Mostly British would like to claim that, but we are not giving an inch. Leans and claims already established at the International jurisdiction and no need to worry about them. They still active and protecting everybody. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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