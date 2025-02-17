Why Should California Secede? w/ Marcus Ruiz Evans | CALEXIT NOW Founder

Should California secede from the United States? That’s the question Marcus Ruiz Evans is asking his fellow Californians. He founded CalExit - a movement dedicated to building broad-based support for California’s independence. On January 23, the Secretary of State cleared CalExit to begin collecting signatures on an official ballot proposition. Marcus has until July to collect more than half a million signatures. So stay tuned and find out why California is better off left alone.





CHAPTERS:

Introduction of Marcus Ruiz Evans | 0:00 - 1:49

What is CALEXIT? | 1:49 - 10:57

What's the history of initiative process in California? | 10:47 - 14:21

Why should California secede from the United States? | 14:21 - 24:44

How hard will it be to gather a half-million signatures? | 24:44 - 25:56

Is secession unconstitutional according to Texas v. White? | 25:56 - 31:44

What makes CALEXIT different fro other secession movements? | 31:44 - 37:27

What triggered you to start the CALEXIT movement? | 37:27 - 38:26

How can people get involved in the CALEXIT movement? | 38:26 - 39:18

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds