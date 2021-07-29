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David Martin: VAERS Whistleblower lawsuit and a little more.
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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251 views • July 29, 2021
Clip 3 – Dr. David Martin discusses the Renz Lawsuit, the whistleblower’s 45,000 testimony

Join Dr. Martin's new social community here: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz

Bonus info: Tom Renz interview on ASIA PACIFIC TODAY should be coming out very shortly:
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/

Dr. David Martin shares his plan with us to take action and hold Fauci and congressional members accountable by becoming action-based group wo makes changes. By joining his new social community platform, we are coming together to develop actions to take ensuring success that We the People will win. He’s given us all the information, now it’s time to take action! Thank you for watching

Credit Library4Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXNfAHlSnJ3C/

Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

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Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
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