https://gettr.com/post/p25br5a44d7



01/16/2023 ‎Over 400,000 home units still need to be delivered in China at the end of 2022. That’s the latest figure from the Chinese data firm CRIC’s report. The report also discloses that more than 126 out of the 290 monitoring projects are suspended across China. Only 62 can fully resume construction, which accounts for 21% of the total.

01/16/2023 到2022年底，中共国仍有超过40万套住宅需要交付。这是中共国数据公司CRIC报告中的最新数字。报告还披露，在中共国各地的290个监测项目中，有超过126个项目被暂停。只有62个可以完全恢复施工，占总数的21%。