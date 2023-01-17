Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Over 400,000 home units still need to be delivered in China at the end of 2022
21 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p25br5a44d7

01/16/2023 ‎Over 400,000 home units still need to be delivered in China at the end of 2022. That’s the latest figure from the Chinese data firm CRIC’s report. The report also discloses that more than 126 out of the 290 monitoring projects are suspended across China. Only 62 can fully resume construction, which accounts for 21% of the total.

01/16/2023 到2022年底，中共国仍有超过40万套住宅需要交付。这是中共国数据公司CRIC报告中的最新数字。报告还披露，在中共国各地的290个监测项目中，有超过126个项目被暂停。只有62个可以完全恢复施工，占总数的21%。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket