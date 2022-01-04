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Draco Mengele's genetically-engineered hybrid sextuplet of Adolf Hitler & King George received Jesus
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50 views • January 04, 2022
I am beginning to think that there are going to be more “former Satanists” in heaven like Pastor Doug Rigg’s church member Dan Webb, who is one of the six genetically-engineered hybrid sextuplet son of the genetic fathers Adolf Hitler and King George VI (Joseph Collins of the Collins Illuminati family), than there will be pastors in heaven, who are loved by millions of religious Christian freak hordes without women’s head coverings discernment. Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala ascended master “fake Venusian good aliens” fallen angel devils are fusing their Western feminist nations’ genetically-engineered hybrid New Age Wicca witch Satanist men and women to invert them by spiritually taking the masculinity of their men and placing it into their women, and taking the femininity of their women and placing it into their men. The devil inverts all of his people, so this is why the End Times Western feminist nations’ post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy grandchildren “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” women, who are scheduled for God’s judgment wrath by sword & famine & plague & asteroids & demonic armies, are rebelling against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers and behaving like men. The “thorn in the flesh” entity is attacking with diarrhea attacks, so they do not like my daily sermon I am writing. The reason why there are so many religious Christians, who are praying against us real Christians to try to kill us, and conducting pedophile cannibal Satanist rituals in their Christian churches, and torturing and raping and sacrificing and eating babies is because Satan Lucifer is trying to desecrate the Church and to prevent Jesus from coming back to get a pure virgin “Bride of Christ” Church Saints, who are without spot, wrinkle, or blemish. There are information that Josef Mengele is a Draco reptilian chimera alien royal bloodline white Draco Prime, but that may be a cover up, and there is a possibility that he may be a fallen angel devil. He is seen in the astral realm by people, and destroying the childhood of people who see him. The fallen angel vampires hate God’s human homo-sapiens specie, and call the human children laboratory experiment specimens by identification serial numbers and not by name in their 5,000 year old Atlantis’ Monarch Solutions company and Umbrella company. It is also very suspicious why all the Illuminati 501c3 church pastors are hiding all of this information from their church donators and Christian church corporation book customers, but they are still charging huge amounts of unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes on their “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled money-discarding” religious Christian freak horde church members.
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Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tcBSw2e1EzPi/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/cda4b935-1f6f-4f7d-81bd-4a9f5d82faac
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tcBSw2e1EzPi/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/cda4b935-1f6f-4f7d-81bd-4a9f5d82faac
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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