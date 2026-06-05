Your Coffee's Hidden Power: Health Benefits & Surprising Twist

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* Regular coffee consumption is linked to lower risks of diabetes, heart disease, and cancers.
* Moderate intake may improve mental health, reduce dementia risk, and support longevity overall.
* Coffee's bioactive compounds and polyphenols provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and protective health effects.
* Research suggests coffee supports neurological health, gut microbiome balance, and improved mood regulation.
* Moderate consumption appears safest, though caffeine sensitivity, contaminants, and roasting byproducts remain concerns.
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