SOLO WAR THUNDER SIMULATOR - EVEN A LITTLE HARDER THAN WITH A FRIEND

Wanted to make a Squad vid but my mate bailed, So I made a SOLO vid instead. You can tell I wasn't ready, but you should be! Figure out fast who you want to hang with or go it alone. This is real Life! Friends can really save your ass!!! I play the good old Panzer 4 here, and end up in what place???Youll have to watch.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.