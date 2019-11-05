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5Nov19 Americans Attacked by Cartels Near Border
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9 views • November 05, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Justice Dept wants “Anonymous” writer of anti-Trump book revealed for likely violation of non-disclosure agreement — so why was Snowden’s book allowed?
*00:06:46 at least 9 Americans killed by drug cartel attack near border. Why is this not recognized as “national security” issue? Meanwhile, our “moderate rebel allies”, FSA, are attacking our “Kurd allies” — both armed with CIA supplied weapons
*00:18:29 Steve Bannon to testify against Roger Stone — what does this tell about the nature of the “Trumped-up” charges?
*00:30:38 As his movie tanks at the box office, Schwarzenneger hangs out with the REAL “Terminator” — Greta — who wants to terminate your lifestyle
*00:46:33 A look at the 3 bills introduced in 3 states to stop transgender abuse & mutilation of minors.
*00:51:33 NY wants to use the “Johnson Amendment” (it’s NOT an AMENDMENT) to punish churches for their beliefs about marriage and family as the DNC positions itself as anti-Christian, anti-religion, anti-God
*00:56:39 Alan Keyes joins to talk abortion, impeachment and the UN
*01:47:16 Project Veritas catches ABC and reporter Amy Robach first covering-up the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, then LYING about the cover-up today
*01:56:31 China moves to seize the high ground Lagrange Points, in the race to profit from the Moon and control space
*00:00:00 Justice Dept wants “Anonymous” writer of anti-Trump book revealed for likely violation of non-disclosure agreement — so why was Snowden’s book allowed?
*00:06:46 at least 9 Americans killed by drug cartel attack near border. Why is this not recognized as “national security” issue? Meanwhile, our “moderate rebel allies”, FSA, are attacking our “Kurd allies” — both armed with CIA supplied weapons
*00:18:29 Steve Bannon to testify against Roger Stone — what does this tell about the nature of the “Trumped-up” charges?
*00:30:38 As his movie tanks at the box office, Schwarzenneger hangs out with the REAL “Terminator” — Greta — who wants to terminate your lifestyle
*00:46:33 A look at the 3 bills introduced in 3 states to stop transgender abuse & mutilation of minors.
*00:51:33 NY wants to use the “Johnson Amendment” (it’s NOT an AMENDMENT) to punish churches for their beliefs about marriage and family as the DNC positions itself as anti-Christian, anti-religion, anti-God
*00:56:39 Alan Keyes joins to talk abortion, impeachment and the UN
*01:47:16 Project Veritas catches ABC and reporter Amy Robach first covering-up the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, then LYING about the cover-up today
*01:56:31 China moves to seize the high ground Lagrange Points, in the race to profit from the Moon and control space
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