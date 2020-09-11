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White Fragility Debunked | Popp Culture
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96 views • September 11, 2020
Dr. Robin DiAngelo has devoted her life to racism. Without racism, her life would be meaningless. Just so you know, she's better than you, a lot better.... especially at being a racist.
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
"Curse of the High IQ" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
"Burning the Midnight" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/z8FQW
2. https://archive.vn/YlcI0
3. https://archive.vn/yAkMy
4. https://archive.vn/Yjqw3
5. https://archive.vn/kCFHM
6. https://archive.vn/Oy7Xx
7. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
8. https://archive.vn/o23Up
9. https://archive.vn/ClHTh
10. https://archive.vn/XiOOp
11. https://archive.vn/IslF3
12. https://archive.vn/Vusoh
13. https://archive.vn/EDCWs
14. https://archive.vn/WN40e
15. https://archive.vn/uBFX5
16. https://archive.vn/2g9Ei
Video Throwbacks
How Booze Gets Ugly People Laid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dPUhG0vY7o
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
"Curse of the High IQ" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
"Burning the Midnight" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/z8FQW
2. https://archive.vn/YlcI0
3. https://archive.vn/yAkMy
4. https://archive.vn/Yjqw3
5. https://archive.vn/kCFHM
6. https://archive.vn/Oy7Xx
7. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
8. https://archive.vn/o23Up
9. https://archive.vn/ClHTh
10. https://archive.vn/XiOOp
11. https://archive.vn/IslF3
12. https://archive.vn/Vusoh
13. https://archive.vn/EDCWs
14. https://archive.vn/WN40e
15. https://archive.vn/uBFX5
16. https://archive.vn/2g9Ei
Video Throwbacks
How Booze Gets Ugly People Laid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dPUhG0vY7o
Keywords
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