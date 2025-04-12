MOVIE STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BLOOD CLOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Javits Center. I did a thing. (3rd time posting this haha. Sorry)
#vaccine #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs #vaccination #vaccinationdone✔️ @javitscenter @newyorkstrong2020"
April 4, 2021
https://www.instagramDOTcom/tlabine/p/CNQGorfjorx/
###
"Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital. And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes."
July 1, 2023