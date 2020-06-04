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Podcast Interview - Casualty Loss - Civil Unrest | PPP Loan Update | Investment Prop Opportunities
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4 views • June 04, 2020
Please watch this informative podcast, where Chris Whalen, CPA discusses:
Interview - Casualty Losses Due To Civil Unrest | PPP Loan Forgiveness Update | Investment Property Opportunities
Today's Guest Expert was Realtor, Anna Safonova.
To Contact Anna:
Cell Phone: 718-313-7751
To contact Chris Whalen, CPA
Main Website: https://www.chriswhalencpa.com/
Cell Phone: 732-673-0510
Interview - Casualty Losses Due To Civil Unrest | PPP Loan Forgiveness Update | Investment Property Opportunities
Today's Guest Expert was Realtor, Anna Safonova.
To Contact Anna:
Cell Phone: 718-313-7751
To contact Chris Whalen, CPA
Main Website: https://www.chriswhalencpa.com/
Cell Phone: 732-673-0510
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