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The Truth About America's Survival | Demographics
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101 views • June 14, 2021
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/americas-survival
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3473/the-truth-about-americas-survival-demographics-and-the-2016-election-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3473-the-truth-about-americas-survival-demographics-and-the-2016-election
While many are unaware of the coming demographic winter in the United States, the future of freedom in the country will be decided in the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Immigration, voting patterns and demographics are the only true issues that matter in this upcoming election, as Hillary Clinton's amnesty to the 11-30+ million illegal immigrants in America will prevent small government ideas from being politically viable for centuries.
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the raw data on the foreign-born population in the United States, immigration pattern changes since the 1965 Immigration Act, cultural differences in economic freedom and corruption, national IQ, attitudes on larger vs. smaller government, political party preferences, immigrant voting patterns, the truth about libertarianism, welfare consumption rates among different demographics and the shocking truth about crime and diversity.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3473/the-truth-about-americas-survival-demographics-and-the-2016-election-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3473-the-truth-about-americas-survival-demographics-and-the-2016-election
While many are unaware of the coming demographic winter in the United States, the future of freedom in the country will be decided in the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Immigration, voting patterns and demographics are the only true issues that matter in this upcoming election, as Hillary Clinton's amnesty to the 11-30+ million illegal immigrants in America will prevent small government ideas from being politically viable for centuries.
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the raw data on the foreign-born population in the United States, immigration pattern changes since the 1965 Immigration Act, cultural differences in economic freedom and corruption, national IQ, attitudes on larger vs. smaller government, political party preferences, immigrant voting patterns, the truth about libertarianism, welfare consumption rates among different demographics and the shocking truth about crime and diversity.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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