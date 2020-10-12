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David Icke talks about BLM and Soros’ anti-humanity agenda [Chinese subtitle] 大衛·艾克談「黑命貴」和索羅斯的反人類議程
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110 views • October 12, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI-DQpbFEwQ 、 https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-iv-we-will-not-be-silenced
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI-DQpbFEwQ 、 https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-iv-we-will-not-be-silenced
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