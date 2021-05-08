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VAXXED BLOOD - THE ISSUE OF TRANSFUSIONS FROM THE VAXXED. I DON'T WANT IT. DO YOU?
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131 views • May 08, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
Nobody is talking about this? Why? I think I know. Add shedding the shit shot to this and you get your answer. You MUST know who's jab you took so they are tracking this and know the difference between vaccinated if so by what type vaccine and they must know if the blood is vaccinated blood or not.
Doctor says no vaxxed patients:https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Latest Dumb Ass Alert: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
Nobody is talking about this? Why? I think I know. Add shedding the shit shot to this and you get your answer. You MUST know who's jab you took so they are tracking this and know the difference between vaccinated if so by what type vaccine and they must know if the blood is vaccinated blood or not.
Doctor says no vaxxed patients:https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Latest Dumb Ass Alert: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
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