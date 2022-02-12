Kingston Ontario Protest.

So at the Kingston protest today I was ashamed to be a Canadian I watched protesters fighting for freedom, Fighting for our rights and I saw protesters protesting against us fighting for the freedom and our rights that were all born with. And are losing even faster.The protesters then brought barricades into the middle of the street blocking the traffic. (The Truckers) Then the protesters Paul Drayton behind the barricades to reinforce their blockade oddly enough the police joined raid in with them and helped blockade the truck as far as I know it is against the law to block a road in a city without permit the crowd did this the police joined in but they didn't stop us they'll never stop us until they drop these mandates we won't stop. Go Truckers!!!