ADAM - BREAKING: BREAKING: 🚨 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 ERIKA KIRK CAUGHT LYING
Frank Turek reveals Charlie Kirk texted him that he knew "they" wanted him "dead."
Erika Shabbat Shalom Kirk just told the world Charlie NEVER texted anyone ANYTHING like this.
WHY DID SHE LIE?
Source: https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1999636991298752916
Thumbnail: https://x.com/gregalmonte_/status/1999637135339774353